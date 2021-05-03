LNG cargoes diverted from India as coronavirus cases surge - sources

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes are being diverted away from ports in India as surging coronavirus cases there hamper domestic gas demand, trade and shipping sources said on Monday.

At least four LNG cargoes were diverted away from India last week to elsewhere in Asia instead, the sources said.

Gas demand has taken a hit from some sectors due to lockdowns imposed in several parts of the country, they added.

