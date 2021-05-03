Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination begins at 301 centres for 18-45 age group

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the vaccination against COVID-19 has begun 301 centres for beneficiaries aged 18-44 across the national capital. "Vaccination has started at 76 schools of Delhi government today. With this, vaccination has begun at 301 centres for the 18-45 age group. Our target is to make 10 centres at every school. We will continue to expand the number of centres as we receive more vaccines," said Sisodia after his visit to Vinod Nagar vaccination centre.

He further said that the Delhi government received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses on May 1 and they are in touch with vaccine manufacturers for more jabs. "We received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses on May 1. We are in touch with vaccine manufacturers. We have given appointments to 45,150 people for vaccination today. People are very eager for taking the vaccines. We hope for 100 per cent turnout," said Sisodia.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that they have sought help from different sources including the army, the central government and its different wings, and the private sector for transportation of oxygen. Sisodia said that as per the data, Delhi on Sunday only 440 MT of oxygen which is lower than the allocated quota of 590 MT.

He further said that Delhi needs 976 MT of oxygen daily as the government are increasing the number of beds. The inoculation drive for those between 18 and 45 years of age started in many parts of the country on May 1. (ANI)

