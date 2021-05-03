Left Menu

PIL for capping price of HRCT tests for COVID-19; HC seeks Delhi govt stand

A PIL urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to direct the Delhi government to cap the price of High Resolution Computerised Tomography HRCT which is used for detecting the presence and severity of COVID-19 infection in the lungs of patients.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea by Shivleen Pasricha, a lawyer, who has claimed that for detection of COVID-19 amongst suspected probable patients, the most widely recommended test is RT-PCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:59 IST
PIL for capping price of HRCT tests for COVID-19; HC seeks Delhi govt stand

A PIL urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to direct the Delhi government to cap the price of High Resolution Computerised Tomography (HRCT) which is used for detecting the presence and severity of COVID-19 infection in the lungs of patients.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea by Shivleen Pasricha, a lawyer, who has claimed that for detection of COVID-19 amongst suspected/ probable patients, the most widely recommended test is RT-PCR. ''At present, the price for getting HRCT done in Delhi is somewhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500. As such, regulation of price of the same has become the need of an hour.

''That in light of the present gruesome circumstances in Delhi, regulating the price of HRCT, becomes all imperative and necessary,'' the petition has said.

According to the petition, filed through advocate Amresh Anand, the cost of HRCT in the national capital is ''unregulated and very high'' beyond what a common man can afford. It has further claimed that HRCT has, in the current state of circumstances, become one of the most relevant and vital tests, recommended actively by the doctors for the diagnosis, management and treatment of infection in suspected or probable COVID-19 patients. ''Of late, it has been seen that multiple variants of COVID-19 are not detectable through RT-PCR.

''As such, for better diagnosis, a large number of doctors today are alternatively recommending HRCT test/ scan to suspected/ probable COVID-19 patients for detecting the presence and determining the specificity and severity of COVID-19 infection in them,'' the petition has said.

HRCT is basically an imaging procedure that uses narrow beams of X-rays to create a high-resolution image of the patient's lung anatomy, the plea has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU executive recommends opening up to non-EU foreign travel

The European Unions executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrict...

Indonesia says finds two cases of Indian COVID-19 variant in Jakarta

Indonesia has recorded its first cases of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant first detected in India, the health minister said on Monday, as authorities implored people not to travel to their hometowns for the end of the Muslim fasting mo...

Partial curfew in AP from Wednesday

A partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday for two weeks to curb coronavirus that has been on a virulent spread.At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing situation here on Monday, Chief Min...

At least 26 die as speed boat overturns in Bangladesh river

An overcrowded speedboat ferrying over 30 passengers and defying the COVID-19 restrictions capsized after hitting a stationary sand-laden cargo vessel in the Padma River on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, a senior Bangladesh police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021