Left Menu

Cong assures security to Adar Poonawalla, urges him to name leaders who made threat calls

A day after Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) reportedly said that he received 'threats' from powerful people for the delivery of vaccines, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole urged Poonawalla to make the names of those leaders public, adding that his party takes full responsiblity for his security.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:01 IST
Cong assures security to Adar Poonawalla, urges him to name leaders who made threat calls
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) reportedly said that he received 'threats' from powerful people for the delivery of vaccines, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole urged Poonawalla to make the names of those leaders public, adding that his party takes full responsiblity for his security. Speaking to reporters here today, Patole said, "Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India CEO) said that he was threatened by some senior leaders. Congress takes full responsibility for his security. But he should make it public as to who are these leaders."

"He said in an interview that I have been threatened on the phone. He should disclose the name of the person from whom he received the threat call," said the Congress leader. "A person who is not in India is being provided with Y category security by the Central Government, which raises suspicion. This time is not of engaging in politics. Therefore, I urge him to reveal the names of those who are threatening him," added Patole.

His remarks came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on April 28 informed that CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla will be provided with Y category security across the country by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Yesterday, in an interview to a London newspaper, Adar Poonawalla had complained of receiving threats from politicians and "powerful men" demanding quick delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine that his firm has been producing.

Poonawalla also complained of being "vilified and blamed", and hinted at starting a new vaccine production unit in the United Kingdom. He had said he had received calls from "some of the most powerful men in India", including "Chief Ministers, heads of business conglomerates and others."

Poonawalla has been in London with his family for the last few days. Stating in an interview that he was staying in the UK for an extended time, he had said, "Because I don't want to go back to that situation. Everything falls on my shoulders but I can't do it alone. I don't want to be in a situation where you are just trying to do your job, and just because you can't supply the needs of X, Y or Z you really don't want to guess what they are going to do."

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU executive recommends opening up to non-EU foreign travel

The European Unions executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrict...

Indonesia says finds two cases of Indian COVID-19 variant in Jakarta

Indonesia has recorded its first cases of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant first detected in India, the health minister said on Monday, as authorities implored people not to travel to their hometowns for the end of the Muslim fasting mo...

Partial curfew in AP from Wednesday

A partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday for two weeks to curb coronavirus that has been on a virulent spread.At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing situation here on Monday, Chief Min...

At least 26 die as speed boat overturns in Bangladesh river

An overcrowded speedboat ferrying over 30 passengers and defying the COVID-19 restrictions capsized after hitting a stationary sand-laden cargo vessel in the Padma River on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, a senior Bangladesh police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021