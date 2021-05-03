Legal complaint in France targets Lebanon cbank governor - Sherpa

Legal complaint in France targets Lebanon cbank governor - SherpaReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:59 IST
A legal complaint filed in France over suspected corruption in Lebanon is targeting Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, his brother and an associate, an official at non-governmental organisation Sherpa said on Monday. The complaint, filed on Friday, covers millions of euros worth of property assets in France, Laura Rousseau, head of the illicit financial flows programme at Sherpa, told Reuters.
Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
