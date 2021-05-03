Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede

Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampedeReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:08 IST
Israel's government watchdog said on Monday it would open an investigation into the death of 45 people who were crushed in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival last week.
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said his office, which audits the government, would look into the circumstances surrounding the event.
