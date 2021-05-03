Left Menu

Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders meet on Polish holiday

The presidents of Ukraine, the Baltic nations and Poland are meeting in Warsaw Monday to mark the 230th anniversary of Polands constitution, Europes first such democratic document.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to hold talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, at a time of intensified conflict with Russia and tensions in eastern Ukraine.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:13 IST
Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders meet on Polish holiday

The presidents of Ukraine, the Baltic nations and Poland are meeting in Warsaw Monday to mark the 230th anniversary of Poland's constitution, Europe's first such democratic document.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to hold talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, at a time of intensified conflict with Russia and tensions in eastern Ukraine. Also attending the Constitution Day ceremonies are the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, countries on the European Union's border with Russia and Belarus. They are scheduled to hold a televised debate.

Fighting the pandemic is also among the topics to be discussed. The celebrations began with Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda addressing a remote session of the parliaments of Poland and Lithuania, neighboring nations that were one state at the time of the 18th-century constitution. Poland's 1791 Constitution was intended to strengthen its political system and rule of law and protect it against aggression from neighbouring powers, including Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says finds two cases of Indian COVID-19 variant in Jakarta

Indonesia has recorded its first cases of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant first detected in India, the health minister said on Monday, as authorities implored people not to travel to their hometowns for the end of the Muslim fasting mo...

Philippines protests "blocking" of its patrol ships by China

The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guards harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.It was the latest of dozens of rec...

Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday.Re...

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021