Left Menu

Goa cafe drug bust: Nigerian man held along with accomplice

A Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday in a drug bust carried out jointly by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Goa police in Anjuna in the northern part of the state, an official said.Accused Tiger Mustafa was on the run since a cafe was raided in Arambol beach on May 1, he said.Tiger Mustafa and a man identified as Cajitan Fernandes, who hid the former while he was absconding, were arrested on Sunday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:14 IST
Goa cafe drug bust: Nigerian man held along with accomplice

A Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday in a drug bust carried out jointly by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Goa police in Anjuna in the northern part of the state, an official said.

Accused Tiger Mustafa was on the run since a cafe was raided in Arambol beach on May 1, he said.

''Tiger Mustafa and a man identified as Cajitan Fernandes, who hid the former while he was absconding, were arrested on Sunday. The raid on the cafe on May 1 had yielded 58 grams of amphetamine, 15 blots of LSD, cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and ecstasy. We had arrested the cafe's caretaker Ranbir Singh at the time,'' the official said.

Mustafa, a Nigerian national, was heading the drug peddling network operating out of the cafe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Damoh bypoll loss: MP BJP looks at insiders, conspiracies

Union Minister and senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Monday hinted at conspiracies on the part of insiders for the partys defeat in the Damoh bypoll, the result of which was declared a day earlier.The Congress Ajay Tandon de...

UK finance minister says Scottish independence vote would risk COVID recovery

A referendum on Scottish independence would put Britains economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at risk, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, campaigning ahead of Scotlands parliamentary election. Scotland will vote on...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 2,432 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued t...

German police make arrests over massive child pornography website

German police have uncovered one of the worlds largest underground websites for child pornography with more than 400,000 users and arrested four people connected to the platform, prosecutors said on Monday. The BOYSTOWN platform has existed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021