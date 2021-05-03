Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governorReuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:40 IST
Lebanon's central bank chief said on Monday his properties in France were all acquired prior to him being appointed governor.
Riad Salameh made his comments to Reuters in response to news that a non-profit organization Sherpa and a group of lawyers had filed a legal complaint to France's financial prosecutor against him over alleged corruption and money laundering.
Salameh said he had declared his source of wealth and shown documents "on many occasions" before that prove he was worth $23 million in 1993, prior to his appointment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Sherpa
- Riad Salameh
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
France's Macron says 'clear red lines' should be drawn with Russia -CBS
France pledges 1 bln euros for frost-hit farms
France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants
France's Macron says 'clear red lines' should be drawn with Russia -CBS
France's Macron sees no immediate need for Russia's COVID shot