Left Menu

Won't demoralise HCs by asking them not to question, can't restrain media: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:55 IST
Won't demoralise HCs by asking them not to question, can't restrain media: SC

Batting for ''free flow of dialogue'' in courts, the Supreme Court Monday said it would neither restrain the media from reporting oral observations made during proceedings in public interest, nor demoralise high courts - ''vital pillars of democracy'' - by asking them to refrain from raising questions.

The apex court said however that it's order would take into account Election Commission's submission that “wanton charges” levelled against it by the Madras High Court were unwarranted and would try to strike a balance between two Constitutional bodies. It termed as “too far-fetched” the poll panel's plea of restraining media from reporting remarks made in court proceedings.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah reserved its order on the EC appeal against the Madras High Court's ''critical'' remarks holding it responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and fastening responsibility on its officials with the murder charge.

It assured the poll panel that the high court's remarks were not meant to ''run down'' a Constitutional body but may have been made “momentarily” in the flow of discussions and that's why it was not in the judicial order.

“Election Commission is a seasoned constitutional body, entrusted with the responsibility to ensure free and fair election in the country. It should not be rattled by the observations made.

''We cannot say in today's time the media will not report the discussions taking place in the court as it is also in public interest. The discussions that take place in courts are also important as is the order. Therefore, unfolding of the process in the court of law is in public interest,'' the bench said. It said that the media is a “powerful watchdog” of unfolding of the process in court of law and “we cannot object to that reporting by media”.

Justice Chandrachud said that judges ask questions to elicit response from lawyers and it does not mean that the court is against that person or body. “We have an Indian pattern of arguments in our courts. It's not a monologue that one person will speak and then judges will speak. We have discussions here and there is an aspect of application of mind,” the bench said. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel said that it is not objecting to the discussions and observations made by the High Courts but it has to be in the context of matter in hand and there should not be any off-the-cuff remarks. The bench said: “Some observations are made in larger public interest. Sometimes it is anguish and sometimes they are made to make a person do the work, he is required to do...some judges are reticent and some judges are verbose.

''We don't want to demoralise our High Courts by asking them not to question as they are vital pillars of democracy. There should be free flow of dialogue. Things are often said in an open dialogue between bar and bench”. Justice Chandrachud said that what he is saying is not to belittle the poll panel and it should not be taken in that context. “Democracy survives when its institutions are strengthened. Dialogue only strengthens the body,” he said, adding, “We have to protect the judicial sanctity of the process. We have to ensure that judges are independent enough to have their views. We have to ensure that the media reports everything that happens in courts, so that judges conduct proceedings with dignity”. Dwivedi said that such a remark of murder charges against a Constitutional body was unwarranted and such conclusive remarks should not have been made without hearing the poll panel.

The bench said that the poll panel must understand that the “media should be able to report everything to create a sense of accountability. Often, the dialogue in court is to create an umbrella of discussions. Normally, questions are asked from what is the subject matter of the case but sometimes dialogue goes beyond the envelope”. The top court noted that the poll panel in its appeal has called the EC a Constitutional body and said that high court being another such body should not make comments against it.

“High Courts may not have powers under Article 142 of the Constitution but they have enough powers under Article 226. They are not district courts. High Courts are doing enormous work and we cannot reduce their sanctity. Not all people can come to the Supreme Court,” the bench said. It added, “Power of judicial review has been given to the courts but it does not mean that we are taking over the powers of the Parliament, a sovereign body. It does not mean one organ is bigger than the other. We want each organ of the country to be independent.” The top court observed that nowadays there is electronic media and social media and they are running 24X7 and moreover there is a rush for breaking news and “we know what we are saying now is being reported. To contain what we want to ask or say in court will not do justice to the judicial process”. The high court had, on April 26, castigated the EC for the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, holding it ''singularly'' responsible for the spread of the viral disease, called it the ''the most irresponsible institution'' and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges. PTI MNL PKS SJK SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French high schools reopen, travel ban eased

Frances secondary and high schools have reopened and a ban on domestic travel has been lifted as part of the governments plan to gradually reopen the country.The French are now allowed to go further than the 10-kilometer six-mile from home ...

Northern Ireland marks centenary in low key fashion

Queen Elizabeth II stressed the need for reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding as she sent her warmest best wishes to the people of Northern Ireland on Monday to mark what is widely considered to be its centenary.Northern Irelan...

Twelve states have over 1 lakh active COVID cases, 7 states have 50k to 1 lakh cases, while 17 states have less than 50k such infections: Govt.

Twelve states have over 1 lakh active COVID cases, 7 states have 50k to 1 lakh cases, while 17 states have less than 50k such infections Govt....

Maha club asked to shut golf course after Anil Ambani walk

Civic authorities at the popular hill station Mahabaleshwar have asked a private club to shut down its golf course ground after a video of industrialist Anil Ambani taking a walk there went viral on social media.Ambani who is in Mahabaleshw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021