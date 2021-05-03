Delhi HC dismisses PIL over misuse of fund by Delhi Govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Delhi government to immediately stop advertising their achievements and use the amount collected in the Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief. It also sought a court-monitored investigation into alleged siphoning off funds donated by the public in the above-mentioned fund for other purposes. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday dismissed the PIL and stated that this it was not public interest litigation at all and the allegations made against respondents were thoroughly misconceived by the petitioner.

The plea was filed by Pratyush Prasanna and Sameet Thakkar. The petitioner sought direction to the Delhi government to immediately stop advertising their achievements or work carried out by them, on various news channels/media houses/newspapers or in any other manner and not waste public money during pandemic/health emergency.

It also sought direction to the government to utilise the money for public health infrastructure and for emergency services. The petition sought to direct the respondent to give clarification regarding the amount collected in the Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief and details of the expenditures made.

It further sought to direct a court-monitored investigation into alleged siphoning off funds donated by the public in the Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID 19 relief for other purposes. The petitioner cited an RTI on this aspect and said that said RTI exposes the mendacity of the State Government of Delhi in stating its preparedness regarding the fight against Covid-19 outbreak.

"The Petitioner vide the present Public Interest Litigation, prays to Court to intervene and seek clarification on behalf of crores of citizens of Delhi regarding their contributed amount to the COVID-19 Relief Fund and the expenses thereof, " read the petition. (ANI)

