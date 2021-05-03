Left Menu

COVID-19 PIL: Lawyers' body highlights issues in HC submission

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:35 IST
An advocates' association on Monday informed the Gujarat High Court about the lack of ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen, trained medical staff, and delay in getting RT-PCR test results as well as rampant black marketing of Remdesivir as prime issues some rural parts of the state were facing amid a COVID-19 surge.

In its submission made in the suo motu PIL on the COVID-19 situation, the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association said it still takes three to four days for a patient to get RT-PCR test results in some districts as per inputs received from citizens on emails and Whatsapp messages.

It said those in Panchmahal have to seek permission from the nodal officer to go to nearby areas in Ahmedabad or Vadodara for treatment.

It said a CT (computerised tomography) scan costs Rs 4,000 in Narmada district, adding there were no technicians to operate ventilators in government hospitals, while the RT-PCR test centre was not fully functional.

These submission highlighted issues in Surendranagar, Tapi, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Panchmahals.

In Chhota Udepur, wedding functions and other such gatherings were being held as usual with high attendance, while the cost of essential items had gone through the roof.

In Vyara in Tapi, an RT-PCR centre was inaugurated but is not yet functional, so samples have to be sent to Surat, the association's submission informed.

The association sought the court's direction to the state government to work out flexible SOPs so that unwell people are not turned away merely because their RT-PCR test result was negative, since, in several instances, such results have shown ''false negatives''.

It also said that in the 900-bed Dhanvantri COVID-19 Hospital in Ahmedabad set up by DRDO, there was no system to hand over bodies or belongings of victims to the kin, who have to spend up to Rs 10,000 to arrange for ambulances.

''In rural areas, ventilators and ICU beds are not available. Even if ventilators are available, trained medical staff is not available to operate them. Oxygen and Remdesivir are in short supply.... RTPCR test is not fully available in economically backward districts and they have to rely on adjoining districts with economic progress,'' it said.

''Citizens in the eastern part of Gujarat have to travel up to Vadodara and Surat for treatment. A CT scan is still a luxury as far as treatment of COVID-19 in economically backward districts is concerned,'' it further said.

The association's submission said the marketing of fake Remdesivir injections by unscrupulous elements ''has sent shockwaves in patients who are presently being treated'' as they fear they may be administered some spurious concoction.

The case will come up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice BD Karia on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

