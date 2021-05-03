Coronavirus positive mother-daughter found dead in Wardha home

The decomposed bodies of a woman and her daughter, both COVID-19 patients, were found in a home in Samudrapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Wardha district, police said on Monday.

The mother and daughter, 80 and 45 years of age respectively, were living in a house in Sawangi village separately from the rest of the family, a Samudrapur police station official said.

''The elderly woman's daughter-in-law came for visit on Sunday and found a strong odour emanating from the home and alerted others. The police sent the bodies for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death,'' said deputy sarpanch Ajay Kude.

PTI COR BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)