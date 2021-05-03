Left Menu

Coronavirus positive mother-daughter found dead in Wardha home

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:46 IST
The decomposed bodies of a woman and her daughter, both COVID-19 patients, were found in a home in Samudrapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Wardha district, police said on Monday.

The mother and daughter, 80 and 45 years of age respectively, were living in a house in Sawangi village separately from the rest of the family, a Samudrapur police station official said.

''The elderly woman's daughter-in-law came for visit on Sunday and found a strong odour emanating from the home and alerted others. The police sent the bodies for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death,'' said deputy sarpanch Ajay Kude.

