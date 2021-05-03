Pharmacy worker sold fake COVID-19 test papers for travellers - Spanish police
A pharmacy worker who was selling fake negative COVID-19 test certificates so that people could travel to Morocco has been arrested, Spanish police said on Monday. The 24-year-old man, who was arrested in El Ejido, southern Spain, charged Moroccan people 130 euros ($156) for each fake certificate which allowed them to fly home from Spain, according to the authorities.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:48 IST
A pharmacy worker who was selling fake negative COVID-19 test certificates so that people could travel to Morocco has been arrested, Spanish police said on Monday. The 24-year-old man, who was arrested in El Ejido, southern Spain, charged Moroccan people 130 euros ($156) for each fake certificate which allowed them to fly home from Spain, according to the authorities. They said he had a second job running his own travel business and selling plane tickets.
Spain's National Police added they had discovered seven cases of the suspect selling false PCR test certificates and that the investigation was ongoing. ($1 = 0.8302 euros)
