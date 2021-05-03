Left Menu

Biden recalls raid on bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011; vows to prevent another terror attack on America

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:10 IST
Biden recalls raid on bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011; vows to prevent another terror attack on America
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

The US will never waver in its commitment to prevent another terror attack on the country and to keep the American people safe, President Joe Biden has vowed, as he marked the 10th anniversary of the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

The al Qaeda leader who evaded justice for 10 years after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 met his end in a covert raid by US special operations forces on May 1, 2011 in the Pakistani garrison city of Abbottabad.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden, then Vice President, recalled that he joined President Barack Obama and members of the national security team, crowded into the Situation Room of the White House in 2011 to watch as the US military delivered long-awaited justice to bin Laden.

''It is a moment I will never forget,'' Biden said, while praising the intelligence professionals who had painstakingly tracked bin Laden down; the clarity and conviction of President Obama in making the call; the courage and skill of the American team on the ground.

''It had been almost ten years since our nation was attacked on 9/11 and we went to war in Afghanistan, pursuing al Qaeda and its leaders. We followed bin Laden to the gates of hell — and we got him. ''We kept the promise to all those who lost loved ones on 9/11: that we would never forget those we had lost, and that the United States will never waver in our commitment to prevent another attack on our homeland and to keep the American people safe,'' the president said.

Biden noted that as a result of the efforts taken the US, his administration was bringing to an end the country's longest war and draw down the last of the American troops from Afghanistan where al Qaeda is now a ''greatly degraded'' terror group. The US and NATO formally began withdrawing their last troops from Afghanistan on Saturday, according to White House and military officials. President Biden set May 1, 2021 as the official date on which the remaining troops would begin pulling out, although the military has been flying equipment out of the country in recent weeks, according to US media reports.

There are between 2,500-3,500 US troops and about 7,000 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) soldiers remaining in Afghanistan, the last of whom will leave the war-torn country by the end of September.

Under a deal signed last year between the Taliban militants and the administration of former president Donald Trump, foreign forces were to have left by May 1 while the Taliban held off attacking international troops.

Biden last month pushed back the May 1 pullout, saying some troops would stay on until September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, citing the security situation.

In his statement on Sunday, Biden said the US will ''remain vigilant about the threat from terrorist groups that have metastasized around the world. We will continue to monitor and disrupt any threat to us that emerges from Afghanistan,'' he said. Biden said the US will work to counter terrorist threats to ''our homeland and our interests in cooperation with allies and partners around the world.'' Some 2,442 American troops have been killed, according to the US Defense Department, along with an estimated 3,800 US private security contractors. Over 1,140 troops from NATO countries have been killed.

The US is estimated to have spent over USD 2 trillion in Afghanistan during the course of the war, according to the Costs of War project.

The US and NATO allies entered Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, to find the al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the US who were being protected by the Taliban leaders in Kabul.

Two months later, al Qaeda leader bin Laden and his fighters were on the run. The world's most-wanted terrorist was finally located and killed in 2011 by US Navy SEALS in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka lauds Sonu's call to govt to ensure free education for children affected by COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday endorsed fellow actor Sonu Soods plea to the government to provide free education to students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.In a Twitter video shared last week, Sood had requested the central an...

Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Monday said it has signed agreements to procure about 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from abroad, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Fai...

Night curfew extended to more areas in Tripura

With the surge in coronavirus cases in Tripura, the state government on Monday decided to extend night curfew to all local and urban bodies and nagar panchayat areas as well as the number of hours under it, officials said.Tripura chief secr...

U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration TSA said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.The number of U.S. air travele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021