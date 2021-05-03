4 arrested for selling oxygen concentrators at higher rates

Four men, including two brothers, have been arrested for allegedly selling oxygen concentrator at exorbitant rates, police said on Monday. The police have recovered 115 oxygen concentrators, machines used for treatment of COVID patients, from their possession. The accused were selling these equipments for Rs 1.10 lakhs, police said.

The accused have been identified as Anuj Jain and Anil Jain, both residents of Janakpuri, Shekhar Kumar, a resident of west Sagarpur, and Keshav Chaudhary, a resident of Vaishali Extension, they said. The police got a tip-off that Anuj was selling oxygen concentrators at higher prices. ''Thereafter, head constable Arun Kumar was sent as a decoy customer to purchase the machine. He found Anuj and Shekhar Kumar inside a car at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. ''Anuj agreed to sell one oxygen concentrator for Rs 1,10,000 and accepted Rs 5,000 as token money, following which police apprehended both the accused. Later, Chaudhary was also arrested,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said. The accused were operating from a godown in Janakpuri which was found locked, police said. The godown was searched and Anuj's brother Anil, who was found inside the locked premises with oxygen concentrators, was also arrested, police said. Anil had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch in 2017 for changing old currency note worth Rs 5 crore, they said. A total of 115 oxygen concentrator, two cars and Rs 4,90,000 cash were recovered from their possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)