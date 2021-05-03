Left Menu

SC raps Jharkhand electricity board, says it has to be fair and reasonable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:39 IST
SC raps Jharkhand electricity board, says it has to be fair and reasonable

The Supreme Court has rapped the Jharkhand State Electricity Board for laying its own terms and conditions in the supply of electricity saying it has to be fair and reasonable towards consumers.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by the board against the decision of Jharkhand high court.

The high court had allowed the plea filed by a small scale industry,Ramkrishna Forging Limited, challenging the decision of the board refusing its request to reduce the sanctioned load of electricity from 4000 KVA to 1325 KVA.

“It is noteworthy that the Jharkhand State Electricity Board is a monopoly supplier of electricity which has laid down its own terms and conditions, regarding which the consumer has no say or choice but to sign on the dotted lines, if it wants electricity load varied for running its industry. “The Board is an instrumentality of the State. It has to be fair and reasonable,” the bench said.

The top court said that If the Regulations provide for contract load to be varied even through a written communication, then through fresh agreements it may have been done.

“On the dictates of the Board, the consumer may have been required to sign fresh agreements for each enhancement of load, but the enhancement being for the same electricity connection which still continues, it would merely be amendment of the initial agreement,” the bench said.

This would also be in consonance with the provisions of the Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (Electricity Supply Code) Regulations, 2005, which have to be liberally interpreted in favour of the consumer, the apex court said.

The industry had alleged that after the enhancement of load, it was facing major trippings as well as continuous load shedding which was affecting the costly machineries and, therefore, it decided to reduce the load from 4000 KVA to 1325 KVA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148: Will it reveal Yaga & Panda's past?

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 could bring a big twist to its storyline but fans have to wait for two weeks to read the chapter. The Japanese manga chapter will not release this Sunday due to the Golden Week holidays in Japan. The ...

U.S. foundation launches with $125 mln from business leaders to combat anti-Asian hate

A new organization dedicated to supporting Asian-American and Pacific Islander causes launched on Monday with a 125 million financial commitment over five years, vowing to create national infrastructure for a community that has faced an inc...

Priyanka lauds Sonu's call to govt to ensure free education for children affected by COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday endorsed fellow actor Sonu Soods plea to the government to provide free education to students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.In a Twitter video shared last week, Sood had requested the central an...

Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Monday said it has signed agreements to procure about 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from abroad, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021