U.S. and South Korea reaffirm their alliance at London meeting

The United States and South Korea on Monday reaffirmed their alliance and its role in Indo-Pacific security, a U.S. spokesman said after a meeting in London between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korea's Chung Eui-Yong.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed that the U.S.-ROK (South Korea) Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world," said spokesman Ned Price, according to a pool report.

Both parties are in London for G7 foreign ministers' talks. South Korea is attending the event as a guest of host nation Britain.

