Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL48 PM-VIRUS MEASURES PM takes key decisions to boost availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19 New Delhi: Seeking to augment human resources deployed in fighting COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a number of measures, including postponing the NEET-PG for at least four months to make a large number of qualified doctors available for pandemic duty and pressing into service medical interns.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 3,68,147 new cases in single day, 3,417 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL52 BIZ-FM-ADB FM calls for sharing of technologies on COVID vaccines; says no space for vaccine nationalism New Delhi: Stressing that there cannot be any vaccine nationalism, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Monday urged nations to share technologies on COVID vaccines amid the pandemic. DEL30 VACCINES-COMPANIES-ORDERS Full advance of over Rs 1,700 cr released to SII for 11 cr doses of Covishield on April 28: Govt New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Monday said that 100 per cent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore was released to the Serum Institute of India on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July.

DEL32 BIZ-LD VIRUS-PFIZER Pfizer seeks expedited nod for COVID-19 vaccine in India, donates drugs worth USD 70 mn New Delhi: Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government for an expedited approval pathway to make Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available in the country, its chief Albert Bourla said on Monday, while stating that the firm is donating medicines worth USD 70 million (over Rs 510 crore) for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

MDS7 KA-HOSPITAL-OXYGEN-DEATHS 24 dead in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage Bengaluru: As many as 24 patients including 23 suffering from COVID-19 died in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital in the last 24 hours, officials said.

DEL55 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY Exploring feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen: Govt New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it is exploring the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

CAL8 WB-MAMATA-GOVERNOR-CLAIM Mamata to meet guv at 7 pm to stake claim to form govt Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm on Monday and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections, Raj Bhavan sources said.

DEL24 ARMY-COJEET Op CO-JEET launched by armed forces to fight COVID-19 in India: Lt Gen Kanitkar New Delhi: Treating the current coronavirus wave like a war, the armed forces have launched operation ''CO-JEET'' to aid anti-COVID-19 efforts, like strengthening medical infrastructure and oxygen supply chains, as well as take measures to ensure mental wellbeing of people. By Sumir Kaul BOM11 MH-MAHABALESHWAR-AMBANI Maha club asked to shut golf course after Anil Ambani walk Satara: Civic authorities at the popular hill station Mahabaleshwar have asked a private club to shut down its golf course ground after a video of industrialist Anil Ambani taking a walk there went viral on social media.

LEGAL LGD27 SC-2NDLD EC Won't demoralise HCs by asking them not to question, can't restrain media: SC New Delhi: Batting for ''free flow of dialogue'' in courts, the Supreme Court Monday said it would neither restrain the media from reporting oral observations made during proceedings in public interest, nor demoralise high courts - ''vital pillars of democracy'' - by asking them to refrain from raising questions.

LGD1 SC-VIRUS-OXYGEN COVID-19: SC directs Centre to prepare buffer stock of oxygen for use in emergencies New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes in collaboration with states and decentralise the location of the stocks so that it is immediately available if the normal supply chain is disrupted.

LGD2 SC-VIRUS-VACCINE SC directs Centre to revisit current vaccine policy, says it may create disparity New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit its COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy, saying it would prima facie result in a detriment to the right to public health.

FOREIGN FGN10 BANGLA-BOAT-COLLISION 26 killed as boat capsizes after collision with sand laden vessel in Bangladesh: Officials Dhaka: An overloaded speedboat allegedly driven by an inexperienced underage boy capsized in Bangladesh after collision with a sand laden vessel, killing at least 26 people while many others were missing, police said on Monday. By Anisur Rahman FGN9 AUS-PM-INDIA-TRAVEL-BAN Australian PM defends ban on citizens returning from India; says it’s in ‘best interests’ Melbourne: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday defended his government's decision to ban and impose a jail term and a penalty for Australians trying to return from India, saying it is in the country’s “best interests” and to prevent a third wave of infections. By Natasha Chaku PTI TDS TDS

