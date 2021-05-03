PIL to curb begging by children at traffic signals: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) on a PIL seeking directions to them to curb child begging and prevent employing of children as labour at traffic signals to sell various products.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GNCTD, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, police, and the National Human Rights Commission seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

The petitioner, Piyush Chhabra, has sought directions to the authorities concerned to enact appropriate policies and law to prevent exploitation of children.

In his plea, he has cited the various instances when he came across children, sometimes with infants in their arms, begging at traffic signals or selling some products for survival.

He has contended that it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure care, protection and appropriate rehabilitation of such children in need.

''Using children as a medium for begging or engaging them for work on roads was hazardous to their mental and physical health and also violated their constitutional rights to life and education,'' the petition has said.

