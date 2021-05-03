WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:24 IST
NUMBER OF ASSEMBLY SEATS - 294 RESULTS DECLARED - 292 Polling countermanded in two seats PARTIES SEATS WON All India Trinamool Congress 213 Bharatiya Janata Party 77 Independent 1 Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party 1 (Source: Election Commission website) PTI RMS RMS

With the surge in coronavirus cases in Tripura, the state government on Monday decided to extend night curfew to all local and urban bodies and nagar panchayat areas as well as the number of hours under it, officials said.Tripura chief secr...

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide financial assistance for the small and medium businessmen across state. On request of the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and ...

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced all accredited and yellow card journalists in the state to be included in the list of frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19. The journalists will now be eligible f...

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 could bring a big twist to its storyline but fans have to wait for two weeks to read the chapter. The Japanese manga chapter will not release this Sunday due to the Golden Week holidays in Japan. The ...
