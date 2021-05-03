WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS

WEST BENGAL ELECTIONSPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:24 IST
NUMBER OF ASSEMBLY SEATS - 294 RESULTS DECLARED - 292 Polling countermanded in two seats PARTIES SEATS WON All India Trinamool Congress 213 Bharatiya Janata Party 77 Independent 1 Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party 1 (Source: Election Commission website) PTI RMS RMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
