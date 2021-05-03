DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 03

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MAY 3 ** LONDON - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will hold talks with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in London. ** TRIPOLI - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar pays surprise visit to Libya. * LONDON - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will begin a four-day visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the G7 foreign ministers meeting and to hold bilateral meetings with his British interlocutors. (To May 6)

** LONDON - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a news conference ahead of the first meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years. ** WARSAW - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Polish President Andrzej Duda, the two presidents hold a joint news conference. Zelenskiy is in Warsaw to take part in Polish Constitution Day celebrations - 1200 GMT ** SENNINGEN, Luxembourg - EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and French EU Affairs Minister Clement Beaune give news conference. - 1200 GMT

WARSAW - Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda visits Poland (Final Day). LONDON - Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds talks with British counterpart Dominic Raab ahead of the first meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years. BERLIN - Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas and North Macedonian foreign minister Bujar Osmani hold a news conference after meeting to discuss issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and prospects for Western Balkans states to join the European Union - 0800 GMT.

VILNIUS - Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits Vilnius for celebrations marking an anniversary of the first European written constitution, from 1791. LONDON - G7 foreign ministers convene in London for the first face-to-face meeting in two years (to May 5). WARSAW - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Latvia Egils Levits, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, attend ceremonies marking the Constitution Day in Poland.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 4

** NAIROBI - Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan will make a two-day state visit to Kenya. (To May 5) WARSAW - President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid on an official visit to Poland (to May 5). MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold negotiations with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

** KYIV – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (To May 6) ** PORTUGAL - Portugal's Economy Minister speaks at a parliamentary committee - 0930 GMT ** BRUSSELS - IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath and Bruegel Director Guntram Wolff will debate in a live podcast the uneven recovery from the pandemic. - 1600 GMT YEREVAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Armenia (to May 6). BRUSSELS - EU vice president for values and transparency Vera Jourova speaks at an event on "Defending Liberal Democracy in Digital Transition" - 0800 GMT. GENEVA - WTO's top decision-making body meets virtually (to May 6). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6 ** BEIRUT - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian travels to Beirut and meets President Michel Aoun and Shi'ite Hezbollah ally and Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri. ** BRUSSELS - President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at the European University Institute, via videoconference. - 0500 GMT ** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño appears at Economy Affairs Commission in parliament - 1000 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks at Financial Times event - 1100 GMT

BRUSSELS - The European Policy Centre holds an on-line conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu - 1130 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson speaks at an event on "Energy Cooperation and Climate Change: A Transatlantic Roadmap" - 0945 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Union ministers of foreign affairs meet to discuss current affairs and exchange views on the Strategic Compass, a strategy for Europe's security and defence. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 7

PORTO, Portugal - As part of its six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, Portugal hosts a 'Social Summit' in Porto. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas speaks at an event on "Creating an Inclusive Transatlantic Agenda for a Post-COVID-19 World." - 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to discuss migration. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 PORTUGAL – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit.

PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 10

BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Azerbaijan (to May 11). ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and EU's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks at six-day economic forum in Athens (to May 15). BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc's new anti money-laundering legislative package.

DUBLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18

LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 20 VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 WASHINGTON – South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis.

PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 22

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Palestinians hold legislative elections - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 24

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is due to hold its annual World Health Assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states where debate is expected to focus on reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic (to Jun. 1). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25 BRUSSELS – EU special meeting of the European Council.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 28 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 1

** VIENNA, Austria – 17th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting via videoconference. VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 5 GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 6 MEXICO - Mexican Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 7

BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

MONGOLIA – President Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 10 DUSHANBE - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 11 CORNWALL, England - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 14

BRUSSELS - NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China. BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 17 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 18

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 21 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 22 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 24 ** VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 25 Aruba – Aruban Legislature election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 28

MATERA, ITALY - G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

