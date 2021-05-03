Left Menu

ISRO espionage case: CBI lodges FIR against 'erring' cops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:32 IST
ISRO espionage case: CBI lodges FIR against 'erring' cops

The CBI has registered an FIR against Kerala police personnel in a matter of alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case on the Supreme Court's directions, officials said on Monday.

The apex court, on April 15, ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of the erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case relating to ISRO scientist Narayanan be given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It had earlier directed the agency to conduct further investigation on the issue.

The Kerala police had registered two cases in October 1994, after Maldivian national Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell to Pakistan.

Narayanan, the then director of the cryogenic project at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was arrested, along with the then ISRO deputy director D Sasikumaran and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda.

The CBI probe had found the allegations to be false.

Terming the police action against the former ISRO scientist ''psycho-pathological treatment'', the apex court had, in September 2018, said his ''liberty and dignity'', basic to his human rights, were jeopardised as he was taken into custody and, eventually, despite all the glory of the past, he was compelled to face ''cynical abhorrence''. PTI ABS RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rhino poachers are back after South Africa eases lockdown restrictions

Rhino poaching is on the rise again in South Africa since the government loosened coronavirus restrictions, following a year-long lull due to the pandemic, wildlife parks say. The strict limits on travel, including international travel, imp...

COVID-19: New Zealand to open second travel bubble

New Zealand will open a second travel bubble this month with the tiny Cook Islands, after last month opening a travel bubble with Australia.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said if all goes well, two-way quarantine-free travel with...

Delhi begins COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18; all slots booked for next 2 days

The Delhi government on Monday launched a mega COVID-19 inoculation exercise for people in the 18-44 age group, who comprise more than half of the citys population, with all the 301 vaccination centres witnessing 100 per cent turnout.These ...

Australia expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 50+ citizens

Australia has expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include all people 50 and older.Until Monday, eligibility had been limited, in most cases, to people 70 and older, as well as those with frontline jobs or medical conditions.Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021