Agra residents urged to return empty cylinders

PTI | Agra | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:35 IST
Agra residents urged to return empty cylinders

Two major NPOs here that have been providing oxygen to COVID patients, have urged their families to return empty cylinders.

About 200 oxygen cylinders and 15 concentrators, provided by the two nonprofit organisations -- Shri Chetra Bajaj Committee and Help Agra -- are lying with people being treated in home isolation, they told PTI.

''Some people are renting our cylinders further to other people at heavy rates. When we call them, they refuse to return them and tell us to keep the security amount,” Shri Chetra Bajaj Committee Spokesperson Nandkishore Goyal said, adding the security amount varied from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

“We only ask people for the security deposit and their AADHAAR card and cylinders are loaned to them,” he added.

He stressed that his organisation stepped in to facilitate supply of oxygen free of cost in the beginning of the pandemic.

“Many people who procured cylinders initially are refusing to return them without worrying about others,'' he said.

''We have been constantly phoning them, requesting them to return the cylinders but our appeal goes unheard,'' he lamented.

