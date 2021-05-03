Left Menu

WHO chief Tedros plans to seek re-election - Stat News

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as the head of the agency, Stat News reported https://www.statnews.com/2021/05/03/tedros-second-term on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Tedros has been the public face of the WHO's efforts to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic ever since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:45 IST
WHO chief Tedros plans to seek re-election - Stat News

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as the head of the agency, Stat News reported https://www.statnews.com/2021/05/03/tedros-second-term on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Tedros has been the public face of the WHO's efforts to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic ever since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Ethiopia's Tedros, as he is widely known, in 2017 became the first African to head the Geneva-based United Nations agency and made universal health care coverage his priority.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment ahead of a regular news conference starting at 1400 GMT. It is unclear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros, the Stat report said.

Diplomats told Reuters Tedros' support among African nations would be key to any re-election, while doubting he could count on support from his home country which nominated him last time. They noted that Ethiopia's military accused him in November of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic backing for Tigray state's dominant political party, which is fighting federal forces. Tedros has denied taking sides in the conflict in Ethiopia.

Tedros, whose global profile has risen dramatically during the pandemic, flew to Beijing in January 2020 for talks with President Xi Jinping to ensure its cooperation and sharing of information, just before declaring a worldwide health emergency. The Trump administration accused Tedros and the WHO of being "China-centric" - allegations they rejected - and halted U.S. contributions while starting the process of leaving the agency. The Biden administration announced immediately after taking office in January that it would remain a member and fulfill its financial obligations while working on reforms.

Tedros distanced himself from the findings of a WHO-led mission this year, written jointly with Chinese scientists, that investigated the origins of the virus. The report issued on March 30 said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause. Tedros said that data had been withheld from the team and that the lab issue required further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rhino poachers are back after South Africa eases lockdown restrictions

Rhino poaching is on the rise again in South Africa since the government loosened coronavirus restrictions, following a year-long lull due to the pandemic, wildlife parks say. The strict limits on travel, including international travel, imp...

COVID-19: New Zealand to open second travel bubble

New Zealand will open a second travel bubble this month with the tiny Cook Islands, after last month opening a travel bubble with Australia.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said if all goes well, two-way quarantine-free travel with...

Delhi begins COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18; all slots booked for next 2 days

The Delhi government on Monday launched a mega COVID-19 inoculation exercise for people in the 18-44 age group, who comprise more than half of the citys population, with all the 301 vaccination centres witnessing 100 per cent turnout.These ...

Australia expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 50+ citizens

Australia has expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include all people 50 and older.Until Monday, eligibility had been limited, in most cases, to people 70 and older, as well as those with frontline jobs or medical conditions.Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021