Left Menu

5 Covid positive undertrials flee from Chittorgarh hospital, 2 of them nabbed

He said that two of them were nabbed soon after they escaped and others are being looked for. The five have been identified as Kuldeep Rajput, Pintu, Mukesh, Sanjay Kumar and Pappu Lal, police said. Sanjay Kumar and Pappu Lal have been nabbed, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:02 IST
5 Covid positive undertrials flee from Chittorgarh hospital, 2 of them nabbed

Five Covid-19 positive undertrial prisoners getting treatment at the Chittorgarh District Hospital fled from the facility Monday, but two of them were nabbed soon afterward, officials said.

The five were undergoing treatment at the facility after testing positive for coronavirus, they said. All of them managed to escape from the Centre during the day, Assistant Superintendent of Police Himmat Singh said. He said that two of them were nabbed soon after they escaped and others are being looked for. The five have been identified as Kuldeep Rajput, Pintu, Mukesh, Sanjay Kumar and Pappu Lal, police said. Sanjay Kumar and Pappu Lal have been nabbed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran set to feature in meeting of US' Blinken and UK's Raab

Issues related to Iran are set to feature in talks later Monday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.The bilateral talks come a day ahead of the first face-to-face discu...

Union Home Ministry asks West Bengal for report on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers.

Union Home Ministry asks West Bengal for report on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers....

Rhino poachers are back after South Africa eases lockdown restrictions

Rhino poaching is on the rise again in South Africa since the government loosened coronavirus restrictions, following a year-long lull due to the pandemic, wildlife parks say. The strict limits on travel, including international travel, imp...

COVID-19: New Zealand to open second travel bubble

New Zealand will open a second travel bubble this month with the tiny Cook Islands, after last month opening a travel bubble with Australia.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said if all goes well, two-way quarantine-free travel with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021