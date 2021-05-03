77 COVID vaccination centres operational in Delhi: Minister

Delhi minister Gopal Rai visited a COVID vaccination centre at Shahdara on Monday.

In a statement, Rai said 77 vaccination centres have been made operational in different Assembly segments of the national capital, including one that was opened on Monday at the Government Boys' Senior Secondary School in the Babar Pur constituency. Three sites have been created for a centre so that it does not get crowded and the social-distancing protocols are maintained, the minister said.

He said the aim of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi in the near future is to start the vaccination process at all the centres in the 272 wards of the national capital so that the inoculation of those above 18 years of age can be completed at the earliest.

Delhi reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases on Sunday.

