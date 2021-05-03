Two nurses among 3 held in MP for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Two nurses and a medical shop owner were arrested on Monday here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to illegally sell Remdesivir injections used in treating COVID-19 patients, a senior police official said.

Acting on a tip-off about black-marketing of the much sought after COVID-19 drug, the police caught them selling Remdesivir injections to a decoy customer, he said.

They were nabbed while trying to sell a Remdesivir injection for Rs 27,000, much above its market price, Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Shivdayal Singh told reporters.

The nurses, Puja Singh and her male colleague Ankit Patel, and the medical shop owner, Rudra Tiwari, were trapped by a team of police personnel in an area under the Kotwali police station, the SP said.

Police seized three Remdesivir vials and a few other important medicines from their possession, he said, adding cops were questioning them to find out if they were part of a racket involved in the black-marketing of vital drugs.

Police were mulling taking action them under the National Security Act (NSA), which allows detention of a person without a charge for up to 12 months, the officer said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has empowered authorities to invoked the stringent act against those involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir whose demand has skyrocketed nationwide after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

