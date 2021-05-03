DCPCR draws cops' attention to children orphaned by COVID being offered for adoption on social media

Left Menu

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu has written to the Delhi Police chief, drawing his attention to children orphaned by COVID-19 being offered for adoption on social media in violation of laws.The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR has come across many instances on social media Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, where people who have information about children orphaned by the pandemic are encouraging people to adopt them, Kundus letter to the police commissioner said.In some cases, they post updates that the child or children have been adopted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:24 IST
DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu has written to the Delhi Police chief, drawing his attention to children orphaned by COVID-19 being offered for adoption on social media in violation of laws.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has come across many instances on social media (Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp), where people who have information about children orphaned by the pandemic are encouraging people to adopt them, Kundu's letter to the police commissioner said.

''In some cases, they post updates that the child or children have been adopted. I am sure some of these are out of innocence and ignorance of the laws governing adoption. However, they may also be cases of trafficking and sale-purchase of the children,'' it added.

Kundu said such cases deserve to be looked into.

''Although the commission shall independently write to the DCP, Cyber Crime with specific instances, requesting an inquiry into each one of them, I write this letter to request your kind intervention so that the Delhi Police becomes more vigilant on social media of any such instances and starts taking cognisance of these cases,'' Kundu said.

He also urged the police to join the DCPCR's efforts in raising awareness about the adoption process and encouraging citizens not to ''engage in such reckless acts''.

