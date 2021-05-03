Left Menu

Bomb explodes near school, wounds 21 in western Afghanistan

A bomb exploded near a school in western Afghanistan on Monday wounding 21 people, many them young students, a provincial official said.Ambulances rushed to the site and took the wounded to nearby hospitals, said Abdul Jabar Shahiq, head of the health department in Farah province.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:34 IST
Bomb explodes near school, wounds 21 in western Afghanistan

A bomb exploded near a school in western Afghanistan on Monday wounding 21 people, many them young students, a provincial official said.

Ambulances rushed to the site and took the wounded to nearby hospitals, said Abdul Jabar Shahiq, head of the health department in Farah province. At least 10 of the wounded were students at the school between the ages of 7 and 13, he said. He added that three of the wounded were in critical condition. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though Taliban insurgents have a presence in the region. The bombing came three days after a powerful suicide truck bomber struck a guesthouse in eastern Afghanistan killing 21 people and wounding 90 others. Most of the casualties in that attack in Lagor province were high school students. No one has claimed responsibility for the late Friday night bombing in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar. After 20 years, Washington is ending its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Starting on Saturday, the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 American troops officially began leaving the country and will be out by September 11 at the latest.

The pullout comes amid a resurgent Taliban, who control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan. The top US military officer said Sunday that Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and possibly some “bad possible outcomes” against Taliban insurgents as the withdrawal accelerates in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark removes J&J from vaccination program over clot fears

Denmark removed the single-dose Johnson Johnson COVID-19 shot from its vaccination program to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, health authorities said Monday.Denmark has already taken the AstraZeneca shot ...

Gujarat sees 12,820 COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths; 11,999 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reached 6,07,422 on Monday after 12,820 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 140 deaths and 11,999 people getting discharged, an official said.The states toll stands at 7,64...

Protests held in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over power restoration

Residents of Kaghan valley in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protests against the government over power crisis and blocked roads demanding immediate restoration of electricity. The protesters, who assembled at the main bazaar on Saturd...

Air India pilots seek restoration of pre-COVID pay; says harshest hit in domestic market

Seeking the restoration of their pre-COVID-19 monthly pay, Air Indias pilot body ICPA has said its members continue to be punished with the harshest and longest-standing pay cuts in the domestic market.In yet another letter to Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021