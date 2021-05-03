UK and Japan agree to strengthen trade and security partnership

UK and Japan agree to strengthen trade and security partnershipReuters | London | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:37 IST
Britain and Japan agreed to deepen their trade and security cooperation during a meeting between foreign minister Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in London on Monday, a British foreign office statement said.
"The UK and Japan also agreed the basis for deepening further trade and security cooperation," said the statement, which was issue following bilateral talks ahead of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
