UK and Japan agree to strengthen trade and security partnership

Britain and Japan agreed to deepen their trade and security cooperation during a meeting between foreign minister Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in London on Monday, a British foreign office statement said.

"The UK and Japan also agreed the basis for deepening further trade and security cooperation," said the statement, which was issue following bilateral talks ahead of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

