EC defers elections in 2 assembly seats in Bengal, 1 in Odisha

The assembly polls in Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies of West Bengal and the bypoll for Odishas Pipli seat were adjourned due to death of contesting candidates of recognised political parties.The polling was then slated for May 16.Commission after taking all material facts and inputs of chief electoral officer of West Bengal and CEO Odisha in consideration and taking note of lockdown and restrictions under Disaster Management Act, 2005...has decided to defer the scheduled poll...Fresh notification will be issued after assessing the pandemic situation, the EC said in a statement.

Updated: 03-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:12 IST
''Commission after taking all material facts and inputs of chief electoral officer of West Bengal and CEO Odisha in consideration and taking note of lockdown and restrictions under Disaster Management Act, 2005...has decided to defer the scheduled poll...Fresh notification will be issued after assessing the pandemic situation,'' the EC said in a statement. The poll panel has also decided to lift the model code from the three constituencies with immediate effect.

The poll code will come into force after fresh notifications for the three elections are issued.

