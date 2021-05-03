Kodagu to remain shut 5 days a week to contain COVID-19

Due to increase in coronavirus cases, Karnataka's Kodagu district administration has ordered closure of all shops and establishments for five days a week from Tuesday.

Though the earlier guidelines of the State government have been in place, shops other than essential commodities are to be shut all days except Wednesday and Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal told reporters that even on those two days, businesses would run only from 6 AM to noon.

She explained that the increase in coronavirus cases was also due to the movement of people from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Kerala.

Officials said the Housing Minister V Somanna, who is also the Kodagu district in charge Minister, would visit the district on May 6 to take stock of the situation.

The district has reported 628 infections.

The total number of cases reported so far is 12,523 and 8,235 people are discharged.

