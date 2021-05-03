Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:08 IST
Chhattisgarh: 5 held in connection with smuggling of gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday nabbed five persons in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district in connection with the smuggling of foreign origin gold and seized valuables worth Rs 42 crore, officials said.

The Raipur unit of the DRI arrested two persons and apprehended three others in connection with the smuggling of foreign origin gold, an official statement said.

Officials seized 18.18 kg gold, 4545 kg silver and Rs 32.35 lakh, collectively worth Rs 42 crore.

Based on specific inputs, the DRI intercepted two persons while they were carrying foreign origin smuggled gold by train from Kolkata to Rajnandgaon at Raipur, it said.

''Foreign-marked gold bars weighing 13.53 kg were recovered from the duo which was concealed by strapping them with help of cloth on their back,'' said officials.

In the follow-up operations, two persons who had come to collect the smuggled gold and the final recipient, a jeweller, were also identified, they added.

Later, a search was carried out at the premises of the said jeweller, which resulted in the recovery of silver weighing 4545 kg and gold bullion and its pieces weighing 4.65 kg, besides Rs 32.35 lakh in cash.

These commodities and the cash have been seized under the Customs Act.

In the past, this syndicate had smuggled foreign origin gold in huge quantities and evaded the Customs duty and other government dues, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

