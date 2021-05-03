Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab: Officials

Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab: OfficialsPTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:15 IST
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF personnel along the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Monday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel noticed suspicious movements near the border fence on the intervening night of May 2 and 3, they said.
The BSF troops challenged the intruder but when he did not stop, they shot him dead, the officials.
Pakistani currency was found on the deceased, they added.
The body was handed over to the police at the Khalra police station, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
