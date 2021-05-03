Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL66 PM-LD VIRUS MEASURES PM approves key decisions to boost availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19 New Delhi: Seeking to augment human resources deployed in fighting COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a slew of measures, including postponing the NEET-PG for at least four months to make a large number of qualified doctors available for pandemic duty and pressing into service medical interns.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 3,68,147 new cases in single day, 3,417 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL79 BIZ-FM-LD ADB No room for vaccine nationalism, developed countries need to share technology: FM New Delhi: Cautioning the global community against vaccine nationalism at this hour of the COVID pandemic, India on Monday asked the developed nations to share technology and allow free movement of critical components and raw material needed for production of vaccines. DEL73 BIZ-VACCINE-LD POONAWALLA Poonawalla says can't ramp up vaccine production overnight New Delhi: With states scrambling to secure vaccines, Adar Poonawalla -- whose firm is the main supplier of COVID vaccine in India -- on Monday said his firm cannot ramp up production overnight as vaccine making is a specialised process.

DEL96 VIRUS-2NDLD HEALTH MINISTRY Delhi, Maha among 13 states showing some signs of decline in new cases but still early days: Health Ministry New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in some states remains a cause of concern and while a few others like Delhi and Maharashtra are plateauing in terms of daily cases, these are ''very early signals'' and containment efforts have to continue to break the chain of transmission.

DEL32 BIZ-LD VIRUS-PFIZER Pfizer seeks expedited nod for COVID-19 vaccine in India, donates drugs worth USD 70 mn New Delhi: Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government for an expedited approval pathway to make Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available in the country, its chief Albert Bourla said on Monday, while stating that the firm is donating medicines worth USD 70 million (over Rs 510 crore) for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

MDS31 KA-HOSPITAL-OXYGEN-2ND LD DEATHS Yet another hospital tragedy leaves 24 in Karnataka dead Bengaluru: In yet another hospital tragedy in the country in recent days, 24 patients, 23 of them covid-infected, died in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital in the last 24 hours, with the government warning of stringent action against those found guilty.

DEL94 CBI-LD ISRO ISRO espionage case: CBI lodges FIR against 'erring' cops New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against former Kerala police officials for allegedly framing space scientist Nambi Narayanan on false charges in the 1994 ISRO espionage case, officials said on Monday.

CAL34 WB-POLL-VIOLENCE Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre, Guv seek report, Mamata appeals for calm Kolkata: West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent on incidents of attack on opposition workers. LEGAL LGD27 SC-2NDLD EC Won't demoralise HCs by asking them not to question, can't restrain media: SC New Delhi: Batting for ''free flow of dialogue'' in courts, the Supreme Court Monday said it would neither restrain the media from reporting oral observations made during proceedings in public interest, nor demoralise high courts - ''vital pillars of democracy'' - by asking them to refrain from raising questions.

LGD38 SC-VIRUS-LD VACCINES SC directs Centre to revisit vaccine policy for 18-44 age group, says it may create disparity New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for 18-44 age group, saying it would prima facie be detrimental to the right to life which includes public health and is violative of fundamental right under the Constitution.

FOREIGN FGN10 BANGLA-BOAT-COLLISION 26 killed as boat capsizes after collision with sand laden vessel in Bangladesh: Officials Dhaka: An overloaded speedboat allegedly driven by an inexperienced underage boy capsized in Bangladesh after collision with a sand laden vessel, killing at least 26 people while many others were missing, police said on Monday. By Anisur Rahman FGN9 AUS-PM-INDIA-TRAVEL-BAN Australian PM defends ban on citizens returning from India; says it’s in ‘best interests’ Melbourne: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday defended his government's decision to ban and impose a jail term and a penalty for Australians trying to return from India, saying it is in the country’s “best interests” and to prevent a third wave of infections. By Natasha Chaku PTI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)