Maha: Gutkha, tobacco items worth Rs 39 lakh seized in Palghar

Maha: Gutkha, tobacco items worth Rs 39 lakh seized in PalgharPTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:40 IST
Gutkha and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 39.69 lakh was seized in Palghar in Maharashtra, a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said on Monday.
Acting on a tip off, police held one Shakil Khan who told them that two container trucks were parked on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway with the contraband, he said.
''We raided the spot in Kasa in Dahanu, seized gutkha and other tobacco products in the two container trucks and arrested their drivers,'' the Valiv police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dahanu
- MBVV
- Maharashtra
- Shakil Khan
- Kasa
- Gutkha
- Vasai Virar
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 4 held in Pune for selling fake Remdesivir injections
Railways deploys 94 Covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar
BJP trying to ensure Maharashtra doesn't get Remdesivir: NCP
Maharashtra records biggest single day jump of 68,631 new COVID-19 cases
Groom, father bull-ied Covid protocol in Maharashtra, booked