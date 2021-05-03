Maharashtra: Bootleggers attack police personnel in Nagpur

A police team was pelted with stones on Monday allegedly by bootleggers and their supporters when the personnel were conducting raids on the illegal liquor and gambling dens here in Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident occurred in Ramteke Nagar (Toli) area in the evening when a team of 10 personnel from various police stations nabbed six bootleggers and bundled them in the police van, officials said.

As the word spread about the police action in the locality, supporters of the accused, including women and teenage boys, rushed towards the van and pelted stones, which damaged its front windshield, they said.

The police personnel then flashed the message for help, following which senior officers along with a team of Riot Control Police (RCP) and additional staff of the Zone IV rushed to the spot.

Police then launched a combing operation in the area and nabbed more than 16 persons.

Police personnel are deployed in large numbers in the area.

