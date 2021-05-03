COVID patient, 60, jumps off hospital building in Haryana, dies

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI)A former government employee, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government facility in Haryana’s Rewari district, died after he allegedly jumped from the hospital's third floor on Monday, police said.

The 60-year-old Jhajjar resident tested positive a few days ago after which he was admitted to the government facility in Rewari, they said.

Retired as sub-divisional officer in the state's power department, the man jumped from the window of the COVID ward, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar said, adding he was immediately taken back to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A viral video captures the incident. In a similar incident, a 42-year-old COVID patient who was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of the hospital on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)