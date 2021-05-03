Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi

Houses in some villages and roads were damaged in two separate cloudburst incidents in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand on Monday.

However, there is no information about any human casualties in the incidents, the state emergency operation centre here said.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat spoke to the district magistrates concerned and asked them to keep an eye on the situation.

He directed them to provide relief and the required financial assistance to the affected people.

The chief minister also asked Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials to immediately clear the blocked roads to ensure that the people in the affected areas do not face any inconvenience.

