Justice (retd) P C Pant appointed acting chairperson of NHRC

Justice (Retd) P C Pant, who is a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has also been appointed its Acting Chairperson with effect from April 25 this year, said an official statement on Monday.

''The Honourable President of India has authorised Justice Prafulla Chandra Pant, Member, NHRC India, to act as its Chairperson with effect from April 25, 2021,'' the NHRC's statement noted.

Prior to his appointment as member, NHRC on April 22, 2019, he was a Judge of the Supreme Court from August 13, 2014 to August 29, 2017, it mentioned.

He held the position of Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya from September 20, 2013 to August 12, 2014, it said.

Justice Pant held the position of Additional Judge, High Court of Uttarakhand, from June 29, 2004. On February 19, 2008, he was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

