Left Menu

Villagers demand recounting of votes, damage BJP MLA's office in UP's Etah: Police

I had locked myself in a room and my family had a narrow escape, he said.The MLA said when his neighbour Rajkishor intervened and tried to pacify the villagers, they beat him up and injured him.

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:51 IST
Villagers demand recounting of votes, damage BJP MLA's office in UP's Etah: Police

Irked over the refusal of their demand seeking a recounting of votes in the panchayat polls, some villagers allegedly damaged the Sasni Road residence of BJP MLA Sanjeev Diwakar in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, following which police registered a case against 50 people.

The MLA from Jalesar said he, along with his wife and parents, is COVID- infected and in home isolation.

''Rajni Devi, the wife of Gyan Singh, a resident of Samaspur village, contested the panchayat polls for the post of village pradhan and lost,'' he said.

Diwakar said the supporters of the woman were putting pressure on him to ensure that a recounting of votes takes place, but he had expressed his inability to do so.

''I said the results were declared on Sunday and a recounting of votes cannot be done the very next day. When I said no, they got angry, and in the afternoon, men and women in two tractors arrived at my residence and damaged my office. I had locked myself in a room and my family had a narrow escape,'' he said.

The MLA said when his neighbour Rajkishor intervened and tried to pacify the villagers, they beat him up and injured him. When the police arrived after being informed, the villagers fled the spot, he added.

A case has been registered against 50 people, including Gyan Singh, his family members and others, SHO of the Jalesar police station KP Singh said, adding that the CCTV footage obtained from the area is being examined.

He added that the accused will be arrested soon.

The SHO said the family of the MLA is absolutely safe.

A recounting of votes can be ordered by the returning officer, provided he is convinced that the grounds on which it is sought are genuine, a senior State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Blinken in London

In their first in-person meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday deliberated on ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, situation in Indo-Pacific and issues relating to climate ...

Show-cause notice served to pvt hospital for 'irregularities' in admissions in UP's Ghaziabad

The administration issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday for alleged irregularities in the admission of patients, officials said.A team of officials conducted a raid at the Lee Crest hospi...

US: Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia

Severe storms spawning multiple tornadoes moved across the South on Monday, damaging homes and uprooting trees from Mississippi to Kentucky. A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a fallin...

Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

Asian American business leaders are launching a foundation to challenge discrimination through what they call the largest philanthropic commitment in history by Asian Americans geared to support members of their own community. The Asian Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021