Assam Rifles seize arms & ammunition from near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Assam Rifles seize arms & ammunition from near Indo-Myanmar border in ManipurPTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-05-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 00:08 IST
Assam Rifles (AR) troops have seized arms and ammunition from Moreh town in Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar border, a press release issued by the paramilitary force said on Monday.
In an operation in Manipur's Tengnoupla district on Saturday the Assam Rifles troops seized one assault rifle with magazine, ammunition and two Chinese-made hand grenades from a house, the release said.
The seized items were handed over to Moreh police station for appropriate legal action, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam Rifles
- Moreh
- Manipur
- Indo
- Myanmar
- Chinese
- Tengnoupla
ALSO READ
Night curfew in Manipur from 7 pm to 5 am
EU sets out Indo-Pacific plan, says it's not 'anti-China'
Manipur postpones board exams; schools, coachicng classes shut
India's vision of Indo-Pacific premised upon ASEAN centrality: Jaishankar
Australian envoy announces grant under India-Australia initiative for Indo-Pacific