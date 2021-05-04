Mathura: Group of men barges into mosque, takes away wires of loudspeaker

Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-05-2021 02:34 IST
A group of men barged into a mosque in Govardhan town here, scuffled with its Imam and took away wires of the loudspeaker installed there, police said.

According to SSP Gaurav Grover, the incident took place on Monday as eight to nine people entered the mosque located in the Bada Bazar area of the town. People in the area protested against the incident. SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said they were assured of stern action against the accused.

According to police, the accused climbed straight to the roof of the mosque and took away wires of the loudspeaker. They had a scuffle with the Imam when he opposed their act.

On the complaint of Imam Mohammad Iliyas, police have lodged a case under Section 295 (A) of the IPC. The accused have been identified as Saurabh Numberdar, a resident Kandere Colony; Pawan Sharma; Dheeraj Kaushik; Kanha Thakur; Deepak Sharma; Rocky; Dori and Jai Thakur.

Attempts are on to arrest them, police said.

