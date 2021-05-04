Jaishankar to join G7 ministers to agree on action against threats to democracy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will have his first interaction with the G7 leaders in London on Tuesday evening, when he joins foreign ministers from some of the world’s leading democracies to agree on decisive action on the most critical global issues such as threats to democracy. In the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the coronavirus pandemic began and the first gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers since 2019, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead discussions on pressing geopolitical issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights. This includes relations with Russia, China, and Iran as well as the crisis in Myanmar, the violence in Ethiopia and the ongoing war in Syria. At the end of a daylong set of sessions at Lancaster House in London involving foreign ministers from the G7 countries–Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US, UK and the European Union (EU)–ministers from guest countries India, Australia, the Republic of Korea and South Africa and the Chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will join the discussions at a working dinner for the first time as the focus shifts to the Indo-Pacific region. “The UK’s presidency of the G7 is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats,” Raab said. ''The addition of our friends from Australia, India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa, as well as the chair of ASEAN reflects the growing significance of the Indo Pacific region for the G7,'' he said. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the UK, as the host nation, will use the working dinner to outline Britain’s vision for cooperation between the G7 and the nations of the Indo-Pacific region to develop stronger trade ties, ensure stability and tackle climate change. Jaishankar, who arrived in London on Monday, is scheduled for a bilateral meeting with Raab on Thursday at Chevening in Kent, around 50 km from London. The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ discussions during the day on Tuesday will cover the coup in Myanmar as attendees watch a video from the National Unity Government which will update them on the situation on the ground. Raab will urge G7 nations to take stronger action against the military junta.

This includes expanding targeted sanctions against individuals and entities connected to the junta; support for arms embargoes and increased humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable in the country. The discussions will then turn to the situation in Libya and the ongoing war in Syria. The afternoon session will cover the situation in Ethiopia as well as Somalia, the Sahel and Western Balkans. The foreign ministers will also discuss Russia’s ongoing ''malign activity'', including through the build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine and its imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the situation in Belarus.

