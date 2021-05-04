Left Menu

Former J-K Governor Jagmohan passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi on Monday. He was 94.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 08:36 IST
Former J-K Governor Jagmohan passes away, PM Modi expresses grief
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan. Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi on Monday. He was 94. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of the former Governor and termed his death as 'monumental loss for the nation'.

Condoling his death, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Born on September 25, 1927, Jagmohan Malhotra (born 25 September 1927), better known as Jagmohan was a former civil servant who held several key posts in his career, including the Governorship of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa and Lieutenant Governorship of Delhi.

Jagmohan served two terms as Jammu and Kashmir Governor - from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and served as the Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1971, Padma Bhushan in 1977 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clubhouse to launch its Beta version for Android

Clubhouse, the iOS-only audio-based chat platform which seemed like the new rage a couple of months back is finally testing an Android version of the app. According to Mashable, the team behind Clubhouse has spoken previously about how an A...

Google rolls out May 2021 security update to Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out the May 2021 Android security patch to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. These include the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5The May 2021 update includes only security...

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they would continue to work together at the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, the worlds largest private charitable foundation.In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their m...

Shimla's horse owners facing hardships due to second wave of pandemic

The business of horse owners in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla has been badly hit amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3,500 to 4,000 horses are involved in tourism business here all of them are free nowadays, there is no work available...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021