Left Menu

Sikh man attacked with hammer by hate-fuelled Black assailant in US

Youre my brother. The attacker responded Youre not the same skin, Ahluwalia said, adding that the man then banged on my head with the hammer so hard. The assailant then screamed, I dont like you, and ran away, according to the report.It said the victim couldnt feel what happened with me and was eventually taken to an emergency room.I couldnt sleep.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-05-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 09:38 IST
Sikh man attacked with hammer by hate-fuelled Black assailant in US

A Sikh man was attacked with a hammer by a Black assailant who shouted at him ''I don't like you'' and ''You’re not the same skin'' at a hotel in Brooklyn here, prompting a prominent New-York based advocacy group to call on investigators to examine if the assault was a hate crime incident.

Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, of Astoria has said his assailant was fuelled by racial hatred, according to a report on New York Daily News website.

Ahluwalia said the man, a Black, assaulted him on April 26 at his workplace, the Quality Inn in Brownsville. He said the man came into the lobby of the hotel at around 8 am and started shouting while the front desk lady asked him if he needed help.

Ahluwalia stepped into the lobby to speak with the man and to seek the hotel security guard. At that point, the assailant “started running towards me, very fast, and he put his hand in the pocket — I thought, ‘He’s pulling out a gun''', the report said.

Pleading with the man, the victim said, “What happened? You’re my brother.” The attacker responded “You’re not the same skin,” Ahluwalia said, adding that the man then “banged on my head with the hammer so hard.” The assailant then screamed, “I don’t like you,” and ran away, according to the report.

It said the victim “couldn’t feel what happened with me” and was eventually taken to an emergency room.

“I couldn’t sleep. I had a big bump on my head. I could fall — feeling dizziness, and the next morning I went to the doctor,” he said, adding that five days later, he was still feeling anxious and fearful.

“I didn’t do anything… I don’t deserve this. I’m a hardworking guy, wake up in the morning 6 a.m. and go home at 7 pm,” he said.

Police have released pictures of the suspect, who was still being sought.

Advocacy group The Sikh Coalition said its legal team is providing free legal services to Ahluwalia.

“We have already been in direct communication with law enforcement and demanded that investigators examine the real possibility that bias was a motive,” it said, adding that anyone with information about the incident should contact the New York Police Department.

The tragic incident comes as the US has witnessed a recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes during this pandemic.

Eight people, including four Sikhs, were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis last month.

In March last year, a man stabbed two Asian American children - aged 2 and 6 - and their father at Sam’s Club in Texas because “he thought the family was Chinese, and infecting people with the coronavirus.” A group of Democratic Senators in May last year said there has been a surge in hate crime against Asian-Americans amid coronavirus pandemic and had urged the Trump administration to take concrete steps to arrest the spike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Technology Services reports a resilient Q4FY21 to close FY21 with strong execution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 4 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, Indias leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021. Highlights for Q4F...

COVID-19: Lockdown flouters made to do sit ups as punishment in Ambala

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Haryana, violaters of lockdown restrictions in Ambala were made to do sit-ups on the street by the police as punishment on Tuesday morning. The police said that the violators were later let off with a warning.T...

Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in early trade.

Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in early trade....

Sri Lanka receives 1st batch of Sputnik V shots

Sri Lanka has received its first batch of the Russias Sputnik V vaccine.The 15,000 doses were flown in early hours of Tuesday to the Indian ocean island nation which is struggling to obtain COVID-19 vaccines because of the delay in getting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021