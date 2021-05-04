Left Menu

COVID-19: Lockdown flouters made to do sit ups as punishment in Ambala

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Haryana, violaters of lockdown restrictions in Ambala were made to do sit-ups on the street by the police as punishment on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:30 IST
Police make lockdown violaters do sit-ups as punishment in Ambala on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Haryana, violaters of lockdown restrictions in Ambala were made to do sit-ups on the street by the police as punishment on Tuesday morning. The police said that the violators were later let off with a warning.

The Haryana government on Monday imposed a complete lockdown for seven days, starting from May 3. Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter to inform about the restriction and said, "From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state."

Speaking to the media, he said, "A complete lockdown for 7 days will help break the chain of COVID-19 infection. During the lockdown, essential services will be allowed." Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Haryana currently has 1,04,722 active COVID-19 cases, as per the union health ministry data. (ANI)

