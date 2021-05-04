DEDAKJ responses to India Today's report on misinterpretation of its product quality

A few days ago, Indian television network India Today alleged that the DEDAKJ oxygen concentrators supplied to India by a China-based Sino-German Joint Venture under its exclusive agency brand are counterfeit and are shoddy products that use humidifiers rather than concentrators. DEDAKJ hereby responds to this statement as follows: 1. The TV station's evaluation is based on a different use case: this oxygen concentrator is for home use with a rated flow rate of 1L/min. The concentration of the oxygen produced may reach 90% if the flow rate reaches 1L/min. However, in the TV station's video clip, the 1L home use oxygen concentrator is used in a situation where only a 7L medical-grade one would be suitable. It's just akin to adding water to syrup, with the obvious result that it no longer tastes sweet enough.

In the international market, oxygen concentrators are divided into two kinds: for medical and for home use. In China, elderly individuals, pregnant women and individuals with weaker bodies may choose to buy a home-use oxygen concentrator for oxygen therapy at home. The home-use oxygen concentrator is not available in India currently.

2. EDAKJ said in the video that making a 1L home-use oxygen concentrator available in India provides the people of India with a more affordable and portable oxygen therapy solution. Given the oxygen shortage in the country, Chinese companies seek to provide low-cost oxygen concentrators to help meet the urgent needs of the Indian population.

DEDAKJ also said it would donate 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical devices to India and provide guidance videos on the proper use of home-use oxygen concentrators to dispel misunderstandings.

