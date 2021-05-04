UK and India to start full trade deal talks in the autumn - UK

UK and India to start full trade deal talks in the autumn - UKReuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:47 IST
Britain and India will start negotiations for a full free trade deal in the autumn, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.
Truss told Sky News that Britain wanted to see India's tariffs on imported cars and whiskey lowered or removed as part of such a deal.
On Monday, Britain and India announced 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) of private-sector investment and committed to seek a free trade deal before talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian leader Narendra Modi on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7206 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liz Truss
- Truss
- William Schomberg
- Narendra Modi
- Boris Johnson
- India
- British
- Britain
- Sky News
- Kate
- Indian
ALSO READ
Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 2 weeks
India reports highest daily spike with over 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810
IDSi Group, USA merges its online building permit automation business with SRIT India
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM tells India Inc amid COVID surge